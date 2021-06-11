Africa’s leading e-Commerce platform, Jumia, will mark its 9th anniversary by celebrating its consumers, partners and communities through an exciting campaign.

The company’s anniversary, themed ‘‘Jumia dey for you’’, is one of its major annual commercial events and is being held from the 14th to 27th June, 2021 across the countries where Jumia operates in Africa.

This celebration comes at a time when the country has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and many sellers as well as partners and consumers are finding ways to recover from the effects of it.

The company will continue to support its consumers through the various measures and initiatives that were started during COVID-19 crisis, especially by providing a wide range of relevant products at the best prices and establishing new partnerships with both international and local brands.

Jumia is 9-years-old and to celebrate, the company has lined up a series of events, deals up to 50% off and some exciting initiatives to show support to its consumers, vendors, partners and employees. These initiatives include daily flash sales up to 99% Off, a moving truck full of goodies that will visit over 10 communities and some great giveaways on selected radio stations.

There will also be many games available online for a chance to win prizes and many more fun activities. Customers have to download the jumia app on app store/ play store or go on the Jumia website to participate in these fun activities. Jumia now has over 100 pick up stations In Accra, Kumasi,Talmale, Cape Coast,Takoradi, Koforidua and many rural areas making the service accessible and affordable to it’s consumers.

Speaking about the celebration, CEO of Jumia Ghana ,Tolulope George-Yanwah said:

We are excited to be celebrating our 9th Anniversary with the people that really make us who we are. A company driven by technology, passion and a desire to make the everyday lives of all Ghanaians better through the internet. We will continue to provide seamless support to all our vendors and partners in the quest to grow and develop their businesses while offering convenience and affordability to our consumers. All these ripples into creating job opportunities for the youth as well as positively impacting the nation’s economy. We appreciate the continuous support of all the marketplace sellers, brands, restaurants, supermarkets and external logistics partners.Thank you Ghana for your continuous support and patronage. This celebration is for you. #JumiaDeyForYou

Jumia believes that the consumers, sellers and employees make the business and as such, in these times when lives have been impacted a lot by covid-19, this celebration is dedicated to provide support by being there for everyone during these times #Jumiadeyforyou. Quality products and services from a wide range of categories at affordably low prices are available to everyone. These include phones, electronics, fashion , health & beauty, computing , home & office, sporting goods and gaming. Grocery stores, supermarkets and restaurants are also available on demand.

Jumia Ghana is honored to partner with some reputable brands to make this anniversary sale a great success.These brands include but are not limited to Binatone, Nivea, Jameson, Maybelline and L’oreal, Infinx, Tecno and Samsung.

E-commerce has come to stay in Ghana and Jumia has distinguished itself as one of the leaders and growth drivers. We appreciate the support that the company has given to businesses and brands over the past years especially during the covid-19 pandemic when businesses and consumers were greatly affected. We are proud to be partners with Jumia and we pledge to continue to offer quality products at affordable prices to ensure the continuous well being of all Ghanaians. Congratulations and happy anniversary, Managing Director of Binatone Ghana, Mr Venu Babu said.

Customers can get these amazing deals and pay online via Mobile Money or Visa / Master cards. With it’s digital payment service (JumiaPay), the company has made it easier for customers to pay for items online in a safe and secure manner. Utility bills such as electricity and water, DSTV & GoTV and other bills can be paid for online using the Jumia Pay app.

All the items on your checklist are available at affordable prices. This is the time to get it. Get ready, download the app, load your wallets and save more with Jumia. More details about Jumia’s 9th Anniversary are available here