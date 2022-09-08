A pregnant Nigerian woman, Nweke Ifeoma, has put to bed on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul, Turkey to Manchester, U.K.

Ifeoma, who went into labour while on the flight on Monday, September 5, delivered a baby girl, The Mirror reports.

The national flag carrier, in a statement on Tuesday, September 6, said the flight was diverted to Vienna International Airport, where paramedics were waiting for the new mother and baby upon landing.

A doctor, who happened to be onboard and the crew, helped her deliver the baby.

“Cabin crew members are trained for these types of situations,” the statement added.