Eight hundred cedis is how much it costs to get a child to work on a cocoa farm at Elluokrom in the Western North Region.

The price slightly shoots upwards for children who are older.

These are excerpts of JoyNews’ latest investigations titled ‘Children in Cocoa Labour’.

Investigative journalist Kwetey Nartey reports this illegal trade is negotiated between the farmers and the family of victims of trafficking.

Meanwhile, District Chief Executive for Bia West, Bernard Blay, says his office will investigate these cases of children trafficked to work on cocoa farms at Elluokrom.

Head of Child Labour Unit at the Employment and Labour Relations Ministry, Elizabeth Akombire, blamed children working on cocoa farms on poverty and irresponsible parenting.

Our latest hotline documentary ‘Children in Cocoa Labour’ will air on Monday, January 10 at 8:30 a.m. on the Super Morning Show and 8:30 p.m. on the JoyNews channel.