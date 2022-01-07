The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Attah, has warned that any project that stands in the way of the construction of dual-carriage roads would be demolished.

He said no Ghanaian is bigger than the national interest, therefore, any project that stands in the way of the national interest will be taken off.

Addressing the media in Tamale after inspecting some major roads under construction in the Tamale Metropolis, the Minister said the government is embarking on a drive to dualise the country’s major highways adding that people have gotten wind of it and are deliberately siting projects on these highways.

“I am warning every potential developer that if you make that mistake and start your construction, we will get to you soon and when we get to you even if it is 10-story buildings we will demolish it. Every Ghanaian should know that,” he said.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to visit his Ministry or agencies under his Ministry for cross-checking on road reservations before constructing any project.

“All potential developers must cross-check with the Ghana Highway Authority before siting their projects,” he said.

He said the fast nature of these projects would not make room for any time-wasting.

“You can be sure of one thing; if they don’t and we get to them no matter the stage you reach even if the project is completed we are going to demolish it,” the Minister said.

At the Tamale Industrial area, the Minister, who inspected the newly constructed road, said the government is committed to constructing over 100 kilometers of asphalt road in the Northern Region.

“You can see before and now this road was very bad and impassable, to that extent I understand the agitations of the people, now the same people are happy and that is what we want to do,” he stressed.

Mr Amoako Attah expressed hope that the E-Levy when passed would generate enough revenue to enable the government to undertake more road projects.

“All MPs in Tamale must support the passage of the E- Levy bill for more roads to be done for them and their constituents,“ he said.

The Minister also inspected the interchange project where he assured that work will be done by February and the road open to traffic in March

Earlier in the day, the Roads Minister when he paid a courtesy call on the Northern Regional Minister said the NPP government has done some significant work on roads in the Region, moving it from about 39 to 45 per cent.

He was optimistic that there will be more roads commissioned in 2022.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, on his part, said the provision of the interchange would go a long way to relieve commuters of the stress they go through in the Metropolis.

“There is always that heavy traffic because of the long vehicles, busses, and coaches that pass here. When it’s open to traffic it will ease the stress,” he said.

He said the road is one of the important roads in the area; linking the south to the north and the Sahel Regions.

He told the Roads and Highways Minister he would continue to appeal for more roads for his region.