JoyNews’ Erastus Asare Donkor has appeared before the Three-Member Committee investigating the shooting incident that occurred at Ejura Sekyedumase.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 29 during protests by the youth against the killing of their colleague, Ibrahim Mohammed, Alias Kaaka.

The Broadcast Journalist, who reported the protest live from the scene, also covered the arrival of the security personnel.

He was, therefore, asked to give a detailed account of what transpired to the best of his knowledge.

The interrogation lasted for one and half hours.

The Committee members include George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal as Chairman, Security Expert, Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso and Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, a civil society organisation.

Marie Louis Simmons, a Principal State Attorney is the Secretary to the committee.

Two persons died and four others got injured during the protest by the youth of Ejura Sekyedumase, which was disrupted by security operatives on June 29.

Things turned turbulent as a joint Police and Military team accosted the agitated youth on the streets while demanding justice for late social media activist Ibrahim Mohammed.

ALSO READ:

The two who died, Murtala Mohammed and Abdul Nasir Yusif, were allegedly shot by security officers as they demonstrated against the murder of Ibrahim Mohammed popularly known as Kaaka.

The Committee is expected to investigate circumstances leading to the incident and recommend sanctions against persons found culpable by 9 July 2021.