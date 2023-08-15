Organisers of the famous and biggest street art festival in Ghana, Chale Wote Festival, have officially partnered with the Multimedia Group Limited ahead of the 13th edition of the festival.

Representatives of the organisers, Accra [dot] Alt, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the media conglomerate to push the unique Ghanaian culture and heritage through art, music, and dance, just to mention a few.

The partnership makes Multimedia Group Limited the first media outlet to have the privilege to support the goal of the festival since its inception in 2011, to promote Ghana’s historic culture and art across the globe.

Speaking at the signing event, General Manager of Joy Brands, Fiifi Koomson, expressed delight about the partnership, adding that the Chale Wote Festival falls in line with the company’s plans to use its platforms to sell Ghana.

“This is an opportunity for Multimedia and the team from Chale Wote Festival to showcase our music, dance, and art in general. I think that this is an opportunity for an artistic self-expression, showcasing our tradition the best way we can, and at Multimedia Group, we are very excited about this, knowing that we’re able to even promote this event, and I believe it’s not just going to be an event but a series of them,” Mr Koomson stated.

General Manager, Joy Brands, Fiifi Koomson

He gave an assurance that the company would provide full support before, during, and after the festival for the betterment of the festival and the ultimate purpose of projecting Ghana internationally.

Following the partnership agreement, Anny Osabutey, a member of the Chale Wote festival, also demonstrated the team’s excitement.

“We’re very excited about this collaboration. Chale Wote has come a very long way, and to have a reputable media house like this, support, get involved, and try to not only market what we do but also be a testament to the fact that this is arguably one of the biggest art festivals in the sub-region and also in Africa, we believe that this partnership is going to give us that particular platform to put Ghana further on the map and also to ensure that we legitimise what we do at Chale Wote.”

Member of Chale Wote team, Anny Osabutey

Mr. Osabutey, on behalf of his team, promised to provide the necessary support to the Multimedia Group in every activity of the event.

The festival was celebrated a week after the Homowo festival of the Ga people on the high streets of Jamestown, Accra.

However, just as its name suggests, Chale Wote is flip-flopping to a new venue. This year’s event will be held on the major street in Osu, Accra, from August 21 to August 28.

The founder of the festival, Mantse Aryeequaye, elaborated more on the sequence of navigation.

“We’ve relocated to Osu. From the Independence Square all the way into the Osu township, we’re talking about where the High Court complex is, down into Independence Square, into the Osu Castle, into the Osu community, all the way down to Oxford Street, and all up to the Osu cemetery traffic light coming towards Accra Sports Stadium, rounding it back into Independence Square.”

Co-founder, Chale Wote Festival, Mantse Aryeequaye

Activities and exhibitions for the festival will be held on major grounds, including Independence Square and Osu Castle.

Nonetheless, the opening of the event will take place on the streets of the Osu community on the 21st at 3 p.m.

Some major activities for the 13th edition of the festival are, but are not limited to, photo exhibitions, street painting, graffiti murals, interactive installations, street boxing, movie screening, processions, design labs, movie screenings, and more.

All these will be aired live on the multimedia brands, including Joy FM, Joy Prime, Hitz FM and other brands of the Multimedia group. It will be replicated on all social media platforms of the various Joy Brands.