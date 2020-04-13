Joy Prime on Multi TV on Easter Monday donated bags of rice to the people within the Kokomlemle environs to put a smile on their faces this Easter.

This the channel did through a door-to-door delivery with some of their on-air personalities who took the opportunity to encourage them to stay at home and observe all the prescribed protocols that ensure safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in an interview, the Channel Manager of Joy Prime, Paa Kwesi Ackom, said the gesture was to offer some relief for some deprived people who live close to Multimedia.

“Easter is for family and it is important that Joy Prime dines with its family, especially those at Kokomlemle,” he noted.

Also present to present the items to the people were presenters: Jay Foley and Emefa Adeti, both are presenters on PRIME MORNING, Tima Kumkum, Gary Alsmith of Joy Sports, Gladys Osei Owiredu, Channel Coordinator of Joy Prime and a host of other Multimedia personalities.

The Channel will continue to give to more households at Kokomlemle on Tuesday, 14th April.

This forms part of the COVID-19 UPDATE SERIES on Joy Prime running from Mondays to Saturdays on all live shows.

