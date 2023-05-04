Budding superstar and contestant of Joy Prime’s Cues and Lyrics, New Born, has got a thumbs up from Highlife artiste Fameye for performing his song.

For the freestyle edition, the contestants were tasked to execute songs of their choice and New Born felt he could do justice to Fameye’s gospel song, Praise.

Segmented into three groups, he took lead and sent the audiences to church, but the judges commented that his performance did not shake the gates of Heaven.

His mannerism and soft tone caused the video to go viral, and it has reached the attention of Fameye.

In reaction , Fameye expressed gratitude his song was featured on the show and also applauded New Born for his performance.

The superstar further poked that New Born sounded more like Michael Jackson than him and he accompanied his opinion with a laughing emoji.

New Born, the next rising star of Cues and Lyrics is one of the 12 talented contestants battling to win the maiden season of the show.

He describes himself as a powerhouse of talent and charisma.

