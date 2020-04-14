For the second day running, Ghana’s fastest-growing generalist television station, Joy Prime, has been sharing items to persons living in the Kokomlemle area.

The team has distributed bags of rice to more homes on the day of the Joy Prime Covid-19 Series Giveaway.

The Joy Prime Covid-19 Series Giveaway is a way the Joy Prime channel is using to assist people living near its operational area.



The Channel Manager for Joy Prime, Paa Kwesi Ackom, speaking in an interview assured the completion of the door-to-door donation does not indicate neglect, adding more exciting giveaway promotions are yet to take effect.



“We have a campaign on Televison which is a continuation of doing good to reach out to some deprived individuals and some people who actually work but for this situation they find themselves lockdown in their homes,” Mr Ackom hinted.

The team has also used the opportunity to encourage people to stay home and observe all the prescribed protocols that ensure safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are photos from the donation:

Click here for more photos