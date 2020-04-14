TV channel, Joy Prime, on Easter Monday, donated bags of rice to the people within the Kokomlemle environs, to put a smile on their faces.

The channel did the donations through a door-to-door delivery with some of their on-air personalities.

They took the opportunity to encourage people to stay home and observe all the prescribed protocols that ensure safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in an interview, the Channel Manager of Joy Prime, Paa Kwesi Ackom said the gesture was to offer some relief to some deprived people who live close to the operational areas of The Multimedia Group.

“Easter is for family and it is important that Joy Prime dines with its family, especially those in Kokomlemle.”

Also present to give out some of the items were Jay Foley and Emefa Adeti, both on Prime Morning, Tima Kumkum, Gary Alsmith of Joy Sports, Gladys Osei Owiredu, Channel Coordinator of Joy Prime and a host of other Multimedia personalities.

The Channel will continue to give to more households in Kokomlemle on Tuesday, April 14.

This forms part of the Covid-19 Update Series on Joy Prime running from Mondays to Saturdays on all live shows.

In addition, Joy Prime is set to launch another exciting giveaway promotion to even thrill their viewers the more.

Stay tuned in to Joy Prime to catch the best of reviews, news updates and all the revelations on COVID-19 all on your favourite channel.