A journalist with Accra-based TV Africa has been reportedly shot during a joint security operation on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Changli, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region.

Armed security forces raided the community this dawn and arrested 134 residents and destroyed hundreds of property of residents.

It is still unclear the reason for the dawn strike.

The security forces’ raid on the community resulted in TV Africa’s Regional Reporter, Baba Kamil, getting injured and being rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Residents, who massed up to besiege the police station, have been dispersed by the security forces.

The residents have responded to the new presence of the security forces in the community by throwing stones and demanding they leave the area.

Authorities of the troubled community have conveyed a meeting to discuss the way forward to calm tensions and restore peace.

The chief in the area has asked to speak with the regional minister, Salifu Sa-eed or the Tamale Mayor, Iddrisu Musah Superior.

Many residents believe the security raid was in connection with an assault incident that occurred last Thursday in which a female police officer was beaten for coming to the area to arrest a suspected thief.

Meanwhile, Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Otuo Acheampong has denied the journalist was shot by his men and suspects it could be one of the residents instead.

