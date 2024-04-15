Ghanaian entrepreneur, Joseph Owiredu has qualified for the final of the 2024 edition of the Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge.

The 6th in the series, the Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit is scheduled to take place from May 28 to 31, 2024, in Windhoek, Namibia.

Joseph Owiredu is the CEO of Fihankra ComTech Limited, a limited liability technology start-up that specialises in developing personal safety and security innovations, products and services to serve the growing African tourism industry, journalists and institutions.

The organisers of the summit, the Africa Tourism Partners announced the top five finalists for the 6th Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge 2024 this week.

The other four finalists are Devin Itaagie from Uganda, Kedumetse Liphi from Botswana, Ajena Jafar from Uganda and Gerald Muema from Kenya qualified to proceed to the next level of adjudication.

The Challenge opened on November 1, 2023, for the youth to submit their projects and closed on March 1, 2024. It attracted over 154 entries from young entrepreneurs and innovators across Africa.

The countries that participated in the Innovation Challenge include Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

As part of the process, the projects were submitted to the judges for adjudication to determine the qualifying projects.

The shortlisted innovators will present their demo/ Minimum Viable Product at the Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit in Windhoek, Namibia.

The Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge is an exclusive platform being provided to innovative African youth in travel and tourism looking for funding, partnership and mentorship opportunities to present their projects to the global marketplace to find the required support for their programmes.

Speakers for this year’s Summit include Teofilus Nghitila, Executive Director of Tourism, Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Namibia; Samiya Abdulkadir Godu, President, Ethiopian Youth Entrepreneurs Association; Evah Mosetlhane, Tourism & SMME Development Consultant, Botswana; Mbali Mngomezulu, Manager Of Business Development at Mastercard, Grading Assessor Accreditation CATHSETA, South Africa and more.

Namibian innovators were also recognised and allowed to compete amongst themselves. Sarome Natalia Nalooliwa Hamata, Sarah Anghuwo and Rosalia Laudika are the top 3 finalists for the 2024 and 6th Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation challenge.

Hosted by the Government of Namibia through the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism in collaboration with Africa Tourism Partners, UN Tourism, BDO and other partners, the 2024 Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit is scheduled for 28th to 31st May 2024.

One of the greatest attractions that Namibia Boasts about is the Sossusvlei desert. Sossusvlei is all salt, clay, and sand, with remarkable red dunes arching and curling seemingly forever.

The popular tourist attraction is in the southern part of the Namib Desert and is part of the Namib Sand Sea UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Meanwhile, registrations for both physical and virtual participants are ongoing. Interested persons may visit www.youthtourismsummit.com.

