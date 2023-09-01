Ghanaian actress and media personality, Joselyn Dumas, celebrated her birthday in style with series of stunning beach photos.

The talented star took to her social media platforms to share the breathtaking snapshots which has attracted positive messages in her comment section.

In the photos, Joselyn radiated elegance and grace as she posed against the backdrop of the serene beach.

Her choice of outfits showcased her impeccable sense of style – a flowing creamy ensemble that perfectly complemented the picturesque surroundings.

Joselyn’s radiant smile and relaxed demeanor reflected the blissful moments she was experiencing on her special day.

Fans and followers flooded her social media posts with birthday wishes amid compliments of her eternal beauty.