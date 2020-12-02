Former Editor of Phobia Bird Newspaper, Mohammed Alhassan, has questioned the appointment of Kosta Papic as the new coach of the club.

The Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Hearts of Oak have reappointed former gaffer, Mr Papic as their new coach to replace Edward Nii Odoom.

Coach Odoom has been in charge of the club since last year following the departure of Kim Grant.

But, according to Mr Alhassan, the club does not need a coach but the entire management and board must be reshuffled.

“I am stunned with the appointment of Kosta Papic,” he told Asempa FM on Sports Nite Show.

“At this time, the club does not need to change the coach. We have to be playing in Africa and be rocking shoulders with the big clubs in Africa but what do we see today?

“I am sad because I believe the entire management and board should be reshuffled if we are to see the real Hearts of Oak of the past.

“We have seen what the Late Professor Atta Mills, Harry Zakour did for the club. Appointing a new coach does not solve the problem,” he said.

Mr Alhassan further reiterated that Jose Mourinho will even fail at the club if the management and board does not change.

“If this current board and management are maintained, the club can hire Jose Mourinho but he will still fail at the club. No need to change manager but change board and management.

Hearts of Oak, after playing two matches in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League, season are with just a point leaving them at the bottom of the league log.

The Phobians will be hosted by Karela United in their next game.