Jose Mourinho, Tottenham Hotspur, boss has revealed he had a not so merry Christmas after losing a member of his family, his dear dog.

“To be honest, it was very sad because my dog died and my dog is my family. But we have to move on,” he told Amazon’s Jim Rosenthal.

The Portuguese-born manager was giving a pre-match press interview before Tottenham’s Boxing Day match against Brighton when he was asked if he had enjoyed Christmas so far.

But in his response, an emotional Mourinho disclosed he did not have a fun-filled one following the death of his dog named Leya.

“So, very difficult, but we have to move on,” he further submitted.

Mail Sport reports Leya, Yorkshire Terrier, is the same pooch that hit headlines 12 years ago when it was involved in a row between Mourinho and authorities.