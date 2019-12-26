Adom TV’s maiden edition of the ‘Smiles on the Street’ initiative, held for street children saw some favourite gospel and hip-life musicians perform at the event.

Patience Nyarko performing at Adom TV’s ‘Smiles on the Street’ event

Gospel musicians Gifty Adorye and Patience Nyarko thrilled the street children to some amazing gospel tunes.

Ras Kuuku

Popular hip-life artistes Episode, Ras Kuuku and Ex-Doe also did not disappoint as they danced and sang along with the street children.

Video of Ras Kuuku’s performance:

Kofi Mole

Then came the man of the street, Kofi Mole, who electrified the crowd made up of street children.

The ‘Smiles on the Street’ initiative by Adom TV, supported by SugarDem Ministries and the UK Diaspora Club, aims at taking children off the streets.