Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew has been named Crystal Palace Player of the Month award following his splendid performances in August.

The 30-year-old served the assists for all of Palace’s goals in the Premier League last month before starring in the EFL Cup victory over Plymouth Argyle.

Ayew beat competition from Joachim Andersen, Eberechi Eze and Jefferson Lerma to win the accolade.

After winning the award, Jordan praised his teammates and applauded his manager, Roy Hodgson for helping him.

“It’s been a while – a very long time since I’ve gotten a trophy as well!” Ayew said, speaking to Palace TV.

“I’d just like to thank everyone – the fans, the club and the staff – for supporting me since Roy [Hodgson] came in.

“He’s been really good to me and putting me into positions where I can express myself and feel more comfortable. He gives me the freedom to express myself and as a player that’s all you can ask for.

“Every game I try to tell myself that I need to be efficient and make something happen. At the moment, things are going well. It’s still the start of the season, there are still a lot of games to go, and hopefully, it’ll continue,” he added.

Palace ranks seventh in the EPL standings after bagging two wins, a loss and a draw in four league games.

Jordan Ayew has joined his Black Stars team mates as they prepare for their game against the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.