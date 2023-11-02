Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew, has signed a contract extension with Premier League side, Crystal Palace.

The 32-year-old signed a one-year deal which will now run until 2025.

The Eagles announced Jordan Ayew’s contract extension in a statement on their website on Wednesday.

“Jordan Ayew has signed a new contract extension with Crystal Palace, committing his future to the club until June 2025,” the statement said.

Jordan Ayew has made an impressive start to 2023/24 season, most recently scoring an excellent half-volley in Crystal Palace’s 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend.

The former Marseille man also set up crucial goals at Sheffield United, Brentford and Plymouth; and won the Crystal Palace Player of the Month award for August.

Ayew has been a regular fixture in Palace’s side since signing from Swansea City on loan in August 2018, playing 186 matches in all competitions and appearing in all 41 of Palace’s games last season.