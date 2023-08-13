Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew, has started the 2023/24 Premier League season on a good note with a superb assist.

In Palace’s opening game of the Premier League, the Eagles were hosted by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Ayew, who came alive in the latter part of last season, was named in the starting XI for Palace.

After a goalless first half, Palace returned to the second part of the game stronger and finally broke the deadlock.

Odsonne Édouard scored in the 49th minute as Roy Hodgson’s side secured all three points.

Jordan Ayew who played the entire 90 minutes had 70 touches and recorded 77.5% passing accuracy.

Ayew, 29, will hope to keep his fine start intact and hope for a win when Crystal Palace host Arsenal at Selhurst Park in the Week 2 of the Premier League on Monday, August 21.