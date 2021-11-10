Jonathan of Spruce Grove was diagnosed with a brain tumour at age five and after undergoing treatments which stretched out over 72 weeks, Jonathan was left very helpless but he incredibly found himself in a place where he spent a lot of his time in the kitchen.

With his father as his mentor, Jonathan interestingly fell in love with cooking at a point where everybody taught all hopes were lost.

Now as a teenager, he has already launched a successful food-based career and is giving back to the community.

Jonathan came 3rd in the baking category at the just ended world food Championship in Dallas Texas.

His mother Alina Giovannoni offered him unflinching baking throughout the entire event of the food sports.