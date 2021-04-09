Actor and politician, John Dumelo, has got social media users laughing hard after a video of him displaying ‘wack’ dance moves popped up.

From the video, there was no doubt the actor could not even dance to save his own life if need be.

Mr Dumelo was not successful at his attempt to impress fans with his gbese dance skills as it almost landed him with a fall.

The person who recorded the video could not even fathom how poor he was at the popular dance which emerged from Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy’s killin Dem song.

ALSO READ:

In high-spirit, the unseen lady was heard hailing Mr Dumelo at the start of his dance but the turn out of event attracted an exclamation.

Watch the video below: