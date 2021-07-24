Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste, Joe Mettle, has released his 6th album, ‘The Experience’.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, he was positive that his 13 track masterpiece will be nothing but blessings to many.

He told Becky that: “I think the whole Pandemic was part of the reasons we had to wait that long to bring out an album but little did I know that during the pandemic God was preparing something inside of me.

“The experience I had with Him is what I decided to share with the people of God today,” he said.

He added that a lot of hard work went into the making of the album and he prays it becomes a blessing to all.

“The whole point is this, each song on the album has a whole different experience it brings you. Some bring you encouragement, some draw you into the Spirit, others draw you in the mood of rejoicing and celebration and so the experiences differ,” he added.

According to some patrons at The Experience Album listening, the album is nothing short of perfection.

He has over the years served fans and gospel lovers with great albums such as ‘Wind of Revival’, ‘God of Miracle’, ‘The Encounter’, ‘Sound of Praise’ and ‘Gratitude.’

Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle, as he is known in real life, is the first gospel musician to win the VGMA Artiste of the Year award in his genre in 2017.