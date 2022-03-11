Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, has said he agrees with the ruling of the Supreme Court that Deputy Speakers have the right to vote and be counted when presiding over proceedings in Parliament.

According to him, the Supreme Court is not interfering with the work of Parliament as it is only doing the work of interpreting the law.

“The Supreme Court is only interpreting a standing order that is not in agreement with the constitution and I don’t think it is doing political interference,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday.

The Court, presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, ruled that a Deputy Speaker can be counted during the formation of a quorum for parliamentary decision-making and participate in voting while presiding over the parliamentary business.

The court, however, did not give its reasons for the ruling, but has assured it would be filed by Friday; March 11, 2022, at the registry.

But the Minority in Parliament has described the verdict as judicial support for the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy.

But reacting to the development, the Former Minister who was once a deputy speaker noted that he was even voting in the House in critical decisions as a deputy speaker to Doe Adjaho and therefore surprised by the furore generated on whether Deputy Speakers of Parliament could vote once they were presiding in the chamber.

He said it is important that those who disagree with the ruling exercise the right of judicial review if they are dissatisfied.

“Our constitution gives the Supreme Court the power to determine any matter when we disagree on ordinary matters. I have disagreed with the SC decisions and so I sympathise with people who disagree even as an AG but I respected it as a lawyer.

“Let us exercise the right of judicial review if we’re dissatisfied and so if you think the SC has made a mistake, just ask for a review Let us jaw jaw and not war war. We’ve worked together over the years without fight so why now?” He quizzed.