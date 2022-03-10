The Chief Scribe of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opined the Supreme Court made a mistake in its ruling that a Deputy Speaker of Parliament can be counted during the formation of a quorum for parliamentary decision-making and participate in voting while presiding.



According to Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the outcome of the ruling was predictable, considering certain circumstances in the court.



“The outcome of the ruling was predictable looking at the constitution of the court right now, it will be impossible for it to rule against any case that the government has an interest in,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM.

In view of this, General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, has admonished the court to make available the basis of the ruling.



The Apex Court, presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, Wednesday gave the ruling after it dismissed a writ by a private legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai.

It was in a unanimous decision given by Justices Jones Dotse, Nene Amegather, Prof Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Lovelace Johnson, Clemence Honyenuga and Yonny Kulendi.

Justice Abdulai was challenging the decision of First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu to be counted as part of the quorum to pass the 2022 budget.

He asked the Court to interpret Articles 102 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution and declare the action of First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu to be counted as a Member of Parliament while acting as Speaker, as unconstitutional.

The court, however, did not give its reasons for the ruling, but has assured it would be filed by Friday, March 11, 2022, at the registry.

But the Minority in Parliament has described the verdict as judicial support for the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy.