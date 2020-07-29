Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard says he was “lost as a player and person” during the 2019-20 season.

Lingard, who was limited to just nine Premier League starts, says the recent campaign had been “difficult for so many reasons”.

“I never wanted to give up,” Lingard posted on Instagram. “I knew who I really was on and off the pitch.

“I knew having been there before I could get there again. It meant working harder than I’d ever done before.”

The England midfielder, 27, had assumed greater responsibility for his younger siblings after his mother fell ill earlier in the season.

His performances for United waned as a result and, speaking to the Daily Mail in December, he said had been “down and glum”.

Lingard revealed he had been told he was on his “last chance” by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, following an incident on social media last summer.

“I wasn’t performing and he [Solskjaer] was on me all the time. He wanted more from me,” he added.

The midfielder was also reportedly the victim of verbal abuse, including a racial slur, as he boarded the team coach after the club’s FA Cup win at Derby County’s Pride Park in March.

In his latest social media post, Lingard acknowledges the fans “frustrations” but says his “love for this club and everyone connected to it has never left me”.

“This team, this club is my family and I will continue to keep working harder than ever to help this team achieve its goals,” he added.

Lingard’s only league goal came in the eighth minute of stoppage time in his side’s crucial 2-0 win over Leicester City, which sealed third place and a Champions League qualification spot on the final day.