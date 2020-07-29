Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew, emerged as the top award winner at the awards night at club side Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old was crowned Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season as well as winning the accolade for the best goal of the campaign.

The former Olympique Marseille forward was very instrumental for the Eagles, scoring nine goals in 39 appearances for the club.

The prolific forward has also become the highest Ghanaian goalscorer in the history of the Premier League, surpassing former Leeds United striker, Tony Yeboah with 25 goals in all competitions.

After winning the awards, the Ghana Football Association, Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, Ghana head coach and C.K. Akonnor have all celebrated the striker for his massive achievement.

Congratulations on an unbelievable campaign, @jordan_ayew9. #CPFC | #PalaceAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/JXycVueOhG — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 28, 2020

Congratulations to you @jordan_ayew9 for winning Crystal Palace's player of the season, Players' Player and Goal of the season. Well deserved, keep it up pic.twitter.com/I3yiV1vyB7 — CK Akonnor (@akonnor_ck) July 29, 2020

The @PFAGofficial congratules Ghana striker @jordan_ayew9 on a wonderful campaign 👏⚽🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/5HdcTfrqMn — PFAG (@PFAGofficial) July 28, 2020