Jehovah’s Witnesses are advising the public to look out for e-mail, phone calls and even WhatsApp messages, as gathering restrictions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic have forced them to shift from their usual door-to-door ministry.

Do not be surprised if you get a personalized letter in your mailbox, a phone call, or a text message from the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

They have neither disappeared nor gone dormant. Though masked, they are not muted.

For the first time in decades, Jehovah’s Witnesses have been absent from the public’s eyes, but they are adamant that their evangelistic work must continue.

Some persons use a telephone directory and they look for addresses in their area. They are furnished with their targets’ name and telephone number, so they can write to somebody in their area, who quite likely they know.

They always have a choice, the witnesses said in reference to the people who are contacted.

“They can say they don’t want to hear anything else from the person, or yes, they’ll welcome another phone call”.

They witnesses say they try not to do it too indiscriminately, and have to use discretion as they try to call people, because they know that some persons would not take kindly to writing a generic mail and send it out to everybody.

According to them, in the instances in which they had a contact listing from years ago and they call only to realize that the person’s had number changed, they will try to get someone else.

Like any other organization, Jehovah’s Witnesses said they had to rethink ways of reaching people; although they are not knocking on people’s doors or visible in public spaces with their Bible literature, they have utilised letter writing, e-mail, telephone calls, WhatsApp, and Zoom to carry out preaching in a way that is safe and responsible.

In obedience to God’s command to preach and meet for worship, the witnesses have successfully moved all their weekly meetings and larger assemblies to online platforms, noting that they have kept true to their name and commission, utilising alternative avenues to share the gospel in every nook and cranny.

The very reason they went from door to door is the same reason they discontinued it, because they love people. These two principles are what framed their decision to cease their public ministry.

The witnesses said they would never want to put anyone at risk. The authorities have also advised us not to gather publicly in large numbers and keep physical distance, and they have been able to do that while still fulfilling their ministry.

Jehovah’s Witnesses had suspended their public ministries, worship meetings at their kingdom halls and larger assemblies before the Government announced gathering restrictions.

This is because of their respect for life — God’s gift — and because of their love of neighbour that they have adjusted their evangelising work.