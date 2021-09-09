A man beat his ex-girlfriend leaving her with a broken nose and eye socket in a vicious attack after snooping on her phone and accusing her of cheating on him.

Thomas Hughes, 31, and his former partner were at the same party when he attacked her after she went to bed.

She woke up to find him towering over her before he claimed she had been messaging another man, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Hughes, of Blackley, then grabbed her by the neck and began to repeatedly punch her to the face and body.

During the attack, she pleaded with him to stop and he eventually allowed her to leave the house.

However, he tracked her down and pulled up alongside her demanding she got in the car with him. He then poured a bottle of water over her head.

The woman, who was 20 at the time, was left with a broken nose, fractured eye socket and had bruises over her face and body.

Hughes pleaded guilty to an offence of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and was jailed for 20 months.

Prosecuting, Harriet Lavin told the court that the couple had met in September 2019, through mutual friends and began a relationship around Christmas time.

However, in April 2020 she ended the relationship after she found out he had been speaking to another girl.

Despite deleting him from her social media accounts and blocking him, they remained in contact until they met up again around a month later.

“Afterwards they went back to his house and whilst there, they started to argue and she told him she was leaving. He then punched his TV which made her feel scared as she’d never seen him this angry before,” Ms Lavin said.

“He punched the TV a further two times, and with the blood on his hand, he flicked it at her and said: ‘Is this what you want?”

He apologised the next day and added: “you bring out the worst in me.”

A week later, on May 28, there was a party at Hughes’ house, where a number of friends, including his ex-girlfriend, attended and were drinking.

At around 5:00 am, most of the friends had left and the woman decided to go to bed as she was tired.

“She put her phone on charge and was sleeping.

“He said: ‘You have been messaging Peter, I’ve looked through your phone’.”

Despite her protesting against this, he put his hand around her neck and called her a “liar”.

Hughes then grabbed her hair and dragged her to the ground where he launched the attack.