A man, identified as Kampii Ningpen Yennu, is in police grips for allegedly killing his wife’s lover.

The jealous man is said to have shot his rival, a farmer, dead at Kpentaung, a farming community in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district.

According to the district police, the Assembly man for Jilik electoral area, Laar Jatuat, reported the incident after a tip-off.

It is reported that Mr Yennu suspected the farmer of having interest in his wife, hence stormed the deceased, identified as Matthew Namisom’s home where he shot him dead.

It wasn’t until day break before his family found him lying in a pool of blood, lifeless.

Meanwhile, investigations have commenced and Mr

Yennu has been identified as a key person of interest.