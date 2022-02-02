Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd. (JMTC) has launched the latest incarnation of the globally successful compact crossover, Nissan KICKS.

This global Nissan model, which is produced at Nissan’s A1 manufacturing plant in Mexico, is back to impress with standout exterior styling improvements and a host of comfort and technology additions to truly intensify your ride.



Nissan is a market leader and a pioneer automotive brand in the crossover segment around the world, and now with a refreshed design and added Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the new upgraded KICKS is ready to affirm its popularity in West Africa. KICKS enjoys significant success in Left Hand Drive markets, where this award-winning nameplate has quickly become the preferred C-SUV of choice.

The launch of the new Nissan KICKS is solidifying Nissan’s crossover leadership for the brand by offering a complete range of modern C-SUV vehicle options to the Ghanaian market, with a specific focus on a unique B2C as well as B2B segments of emerging middle-class customers, in the workplace.

The Press launch held at the Japan Motors Head office showroom on the Graphic Road in Accra officially introduced the vehicle unto the Ghanaian market. Top Executives of Japan Motors including Mr. Amine Kabbara, General Manager Sales & Marketing; Ms. Harriet Esi Mensah, Marketing Manager and Wasim Deen Ahmed; Sales Manager were on hand to present the vehicle.

Mr. Amine Kabbara who led the presentation said the Nissan KICKS offers a lightweight aerodynamic design, which optimises fuel consumption and minimises noise. The design combines a robust exterior and an elevated SUV-like driving position while maintaining city-ready compact measurements for agile performance.

KICKS now enjoys significant technology improvements to the existing suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features, to build on what was first presented at the Geneva Auto Show in 2016.

The unmistakably recognisable KICKS two tone floating roof design remains, and exterior styling is refreshed with thinly styled all-LED headlamps, an imposing V-Motion Grille and aggressive changes to the rear bumper and LED lights.

The upgraded Nissan Intelligent Mobility features aim to reduce driver stress and inspire confidence with an Around View Monitor, Moving Object Detection and Hill Start Assist, which also include dual, side and curtain airbags, cruise control and tyre pressure monitor to enable a comfortable KICKS life. Infotainment in the car also enjoys an upgrade with the latest 7” TFT high-definition A-IVI interface which incorporates Apple Carplay™ and Android Auto®.

Further interior comfort improvements extend to a driver armrest as standard, manual dimming rear view mirror and an upgrade to door panel trim styling. The efficient 1.6L engine is retained for the new model, which is paired with a D-Step CVT gearbox.

Mr. Kabbara informed potential buyers that the new Nissan KICKS is available for sale in Japan Motors showrooms Nationwide.