Dr Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang, a son of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has won an excellence in international teaching award.

The West Virginia University PhD holder received the award at the 2022 Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion in International Education (EDIIE) Awards.

The event was held in the United States.

The awardee took to his social media page to share the exciting news with photos from the ceremony.

I won an award for excellence in international teaching for the study abroad work I do with my fabulous staff. Shoutout to the wonderful students who make it worth it 😍🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/dYUczG0SLv — KOA (@KwabenaOA) October 13, 2022

The award scheme targets the outstanding advancements and achievements of individual administrators, faculty or staff in the U.S. and abroad.

It seeks to recognise and reward individuals and institutions who have made significant contributions towards advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the field of international education and exchange.

The 2020 running mate to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has three children all of who hold Ph.Ds in various disciplines.

Aside from Dr Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang, the other two are Kweku Opoku-Agyemang, holder of Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Wisconsin, Madison; and Adwoa Opoku-Agyemang, also with a PhD from the University of Toronto in English Literature and Comparative Literature respectively.