James Harden says he will not play for the Philadelphia 76ers while president Daryl Morey remains in charge.

The 10-time NBA All-Star guard, 33, made the comments two days after it was reported the 76ers had ended talks about trading him.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organisation that he’s a part of,” Harden said.

“Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organisation that he’s a part of.”

Harden, who was named the NBA’s most valuable player (MVP) in 2018, is thought to want a move to the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to ESPN, talks between the 76ers and the Clippers broke down because of the demands set by his current team.

The 76ers are thought to have told Harden they plan to bring him back to their training camp for the start of the season.

That appears to have triggered the comments from Harden, who was speaking during a promotional event in China on Monday.

Morey was general manager of the Houston Rockets when Harden spent more than eight seasons with the franchise.

The pair’s relationship was a key factor in Harden moving to Philadelphia in a trade which sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets.

The 76ers, who lost to rivals the Boston Celtics in last season’s Eastern Conference semi-finals by blowing a 3-2 lead, still hope to have Harden playing alongside reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid in the upcoming season.

The regular season starts on 24 October, with the 76ers playing the Celtics in their first pre-season game on 8 October.