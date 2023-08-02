Jamaica qualified for the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup for the first time as Brazil went out of the competition in a disappointing fashion.

It was a cagey encounter in Melbourne and Jamaica put in a stubborn defensive display to ensure their impressive tournament still has another chapter.

But Brazil, who recalled striker Marta to the starting XI, could not find the goal they needed and failed to progress for the first time in 28 years.

Marta, 37, is the all-time leading scorer in men’s or women’s World Cups but will not feature again, with her sixth tournament in Australia coming to an end having made three group-stage appearances.

After this goalless stalemate, Jamaica could face Colombia or Germany in the last 16, while France go through as Group F winners following their victory over Panama in the other match.