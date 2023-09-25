A German Based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Labdoo, has presented some slightly used computers to the Jachie Special Needs Technical Institute at Jachie in the Ashanti region.

The computers which comprise seven laptops and eight desktop computers are to enhance effective teaching and learning in the school.

Receiving the computers on behalf of the Institute, the Jachiehene, Baffour Kwaku Amoateng IV, was full of praise to the donors for the gesture which would go a long way towards boosting effective teaching and learning in school.

He described the time for the donation as apt since it would enhance the students skills training for the job market.

Baffour Kwaku Amoateng urged the school authorities to adopt a good maintenance culture to ensure that it lasts longer to serve the purpose of its donation.

He appealed to the government to consider expanding classrooms, dormitory and other infrastructure in the school to accommodate to increasing student population in the school.

The Jachiehene again appealed to the government and other NGOs to assist the Institute with a bus to enable the students undertake field trips and other events which would ensure the benefit of their skills acquisition for the job market.

Baffour Kwaku Amoateng advised the students to take advantage of the computers to improve their knowledge and skills to make them ready for the job market before they complete their courses of study in the school.

Mr Ransford Adjei, a representative of Unique African Textiles, in Germany, who served as the liaison between Labdoo, stated that his organization believes in adding value to people hence the decision to support the Institution.

He stated that, there was the need for the training of the youth to be made a priority by all to help reduce the high unemployment situation plaguing to world including Ghana.

The Principal of Jachie Special Needs Technical Institute, Dr Fatau Fuseini, assured the donors of his readiness to make good use of and protect the computers to serve their intended purpose.

Background

Labdoo.org is a non-profit collaborative platform that allows unused laptops loaded with educational applications to reach schools throughout the world without incurring any economic cost and without generating additional CO2 emissions to the Planet.

The Labdoo humanitarian platform has grown to support over 2000 schools in more than 135 countries, deploying more than 300 operational hubs spread over five continents and benefiting more than 600,000 students from around the globe.

Everyone involved in the Labdoo Project is a volunteer and none of its members receives any remuneration for the time contributed to the cause, other than the satisfaction of seeing the joy of a child receiving education.