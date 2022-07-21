Nigerian musician Burna Boy has revealed that he has made more money from his hit song Last Last than any other track he has released.

This comes barely a week after he disclosed that 60% of streaming royalties goes to Toni Braxton after he sampled the 2002 ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough For Me’ hit.

In an interview on Kick Game UK, Burna Boy said that after he made the comments, people assumed that Toni Braxton gets the majority of the funds made from Last Last.

He, however, explained that the 60% is only for a section of the income the song will make.

“The 60% royalties that Toni Braxton takes is being misunderstood, she does not get 60% of the whole thing but just one small part. I’ve made more money from ‘Last Last’ than any other song in my whole career in a short time, and I just dropped it like one month ago.”

This comes after Burna Boy early in July said that American R&B star, Toni Braxton, owns 60% of the streaming royalties gained from his hit song ‘Last Last’ after he sampled her song.

Speaking on a podcast, he explained that he had always wanted to use that sample and hence took the opportunity when it presented itself.

Although to many it seemed that a chunk of the income made from streaming goes to Toni Braxton, Burna Boy said he does not mind. He noted a chunk of the money made from Last Last in other avenues, especially performances, remains his.

Burna Boy released ‘Last Last’ in May 2022. The song is a global success, with fans jamming to it worldwide.

He first debuted ‘Last Last’ at his sold-out concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden in April. He became the first Nigerian artiste to headline a concert at the arena.

In a recent interview, Burna Boy shared that he, self-directed the music video. The video was shot at his home in Lagos and other hand-picked locations.

In the song, Burna Boy reflects on his past relationships before ultimately concluding everything will be okay.

