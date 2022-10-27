President Nana Akufo-Addo says he is unhappy with the lack of progress by the security agencies in identifying the culprits responsible for the murder of journalist Ahmed Suale.

The President expressed worry over the fact that the motive for the killing is yet to be established three years on.

Speaking to the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association at the Jubilee House on Thursday, October 27, President Akufo-Addo noted that the safety of journalists must be made “sacrosanct from agencies of the state” to allow for Press Freedom.

“Despite very wide efforts made by the police and CID we still have not been able to lay hands on the perpetrators of Suale’s death. It is unfortunate,” the President said.

According to him, the inability of the security agencies to locate the culprits of the heinous crime continues to be a problem for the nation.

For his part, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, appealed to President Akufo-Addo to protect journalists and ensure their safety in their line of duty.

“We are, however, concerned about the increasing rate of attacks on the media and journalists which contributes significantly to the worsening performance of Ghana in the World Press Freedom Index. We believe that adding your voice to the condemnation of such attacks will curb the impunity.”

Mr Dwumfuor disclosed that the GJA will launch the Journalists Support Fund (JSF) on November 2 to mark the International Day to end impunity and crimes against journalists.

The President in May last year said his government would not shield the murderers of Ahmed Suale.

“I could not have made it any clearer that the government has no interest in covering up whatever might be or whoever might be involved,” the President had said at a ceremony at the University of Cape Coast.

Ahmed Suale, who worked with the Tiger Eye Private Investigations team, was shot dead three years ago near his family home at Madina, Accra.

He was shot three times; twice in the chest and another in the neck by unidentified men while he was driving home.

The murder came shortly after the release of the ‘Number-12′ documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas’, a member of the Tiger Eye PI.

His murder has since remained unresolved though government has pledged commitment in seeking justice for Mr Suale.