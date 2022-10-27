Ghana’s U-23 side, the Black Meteors, touched down in Accra on Tuesday following their hard earned 2-1 victory over Mozambique in their CAF Championship qualifiers.

The team will head to Kumasi to begin preparations ahead of the second tie slated for Sunday at the Baba Yara stadium.

The team goes into the return leg with an advantage over their opponents after clinching victory last weekend.

READ ALSO:

The winner of the doubleheader will play the winner of the match between Algeria and DR Congo.

Below are some photos of team’s arrival in Ghana: