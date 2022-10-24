Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana, Hon. Frema Opare, has challenged the Black Stars to go ahead and make Ghana proud at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

Ghana is making a record 4th World Cup appearance after missing the last edition in Russia in 2018. The Black Stars will be hoping to improve on their first-round exit in Brazil where they failed to pick a single win at the Group stage.

Hon. Frema Opare was speaking in a meeting with Executives of the Ghana Football Association led President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon ), Executive Council Members Frederick Acheampong, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Nana Sarfo Oduro and Samuel Anim Addo were also present in the meeting

Others included CEO Of Susubiribi SC Eugene Ofori Atta, Chief of Staff Michael Osekre and Director of Communications Henry Asante Twum.

“You have my Blessing; you have the Blessing of the President, the Vice President and all of us. It’s exciting to qualify for the World Cup again We know we have qualified before but this time, especially, when people are down it is that time to bring out our best and let Ghanaians have a feel of the Black Stars.

“So, I am happy to bless you and to really pray for you that when you get onto the field the good Lord will be with Ghana and make sure that we score.

“We are good, I always watch us play, I know it’s easier talking when you are outside but the whole point is that I think our footballers deserve credit for what they do with the kind of dedication that your team has shown, I have a good feeling that this time we will go places.

“We are trying to raise funds to send some supporters to travel to Qatar to support the team as we need to have a critical number of people who will be responsible to cheer the team on to victory.”

“Also, be rest assured that we will do our best to provide you with the necessary resources and other technical needs to make sure that the team succeeds. We are good, we just need that little magic to break boundaries,” she added.

The Black Stars are paired in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana will begin the campaign against Portugal on Thursday, November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group matches.