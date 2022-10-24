Although no condition is permanent, the sharp transition of Mohamed Nuhu, 40, from grace to grass is saddened.

Mr Nuhu, his wife, Priscilla Nuamah, affectionately called Mother, and five children, including seven months old twins, have no option than to sleep in a structure meant for fowls in the bush at the mercy of the weather over unpaid rent.

According to the farmer who confided in Adom News’ Alfred Amoh, although he wasn’t rich, payment of rent and a square meal were not problems at all for the family.

“Our standard of living started deteriorating after one of my newly born twins was diagnosed with a spinal cord condition at the Our Lady of Grace hospital in Breman Asikuma,” he explained.

He said, the Our Lady of Grace hospital, where the twins were born, diagnosed one of the twin sisters with a spinal problem, where they subsequently referred them to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra for further treatment. A condition the farmer says has drained their lifetime savings.

The plantain and cassava farm which would have been the buffer of the couple, is currently not matured for harvesting and onward sales.

The landlord, who could no longer grant the couple’s continuous postponement of rent payment, ejected the couple and his five children from their rented room at Breman Asikuma.

The family that had no where to sleep at the time, were compelled to move into an Atakpame hen coop, in their cassava farm.

The family is having a very tough time in the hen coop, especially in this current rainy season.

The palm branches and other types of weeds used for the roofing, leaks uncontrollably when it rains.

The family stays awake, sometimes until as late as 2:00 am before they can sleep due to the leakage.

Speaking to Alfred Amoh, he said never should anybody wish sickness for even their enemies, considering the sharp transition of his life from self-sufficient status to ground zero. He also shared how his Grace to grass journey started.

The mother of the children, Priscilla Nuamah, affectionately called Mother, said, she’s been saddened by the situation.

” I have been crying and praying to God for direction and I strongly believe there will be light at the end of the tunnel,” she added.