Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso Constituency, Seth Acheampong, has shown grace even in defeat by calling for all hands on deck ahead of the December general election.

According to him, there is no time for bickering after losing the parliamentary primary to his younger brother, Davis Opoku Ansah, Operations Director of the pro-government pressure group, Alliance for Accountable Governance.

“It is difficult to lose an election; I have consoled myself because it is better to be a former MP in power than in opposition,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Monday.

Having been in Parliament for 12 years, Mr Acheampong expressed profound appreciation to delegates for giving him that opportunity.

His focus now is to work together with the winner to retain the seat and maximise the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) votes in the constituency.

“It’s painful but I have consoled myself and I’m urging all my supporters to put this behind them and support the new candidate,” he added.

As a young politician, the Mpraeso MP believes there are a lot of opportunities for him in the NPP if he remains loyal to the cause.

“I’m still young and I see a lot of opportunities if I help retain President Akufo-Addo in power. I thank God for the outcome of the primary,” Mr Acheampong noted.