Reigning Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak, are enduring a torrid start of the 2021/22 football season.

The Phobians are yet to win a game after three games played.

Hearts of Oak were held to a 0-0 draw against Legon Cities in their season opener. In their second game of the season, Samuel Boadu and his side were held to a 1-1 draw against WAFA at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope.

In their matchday three game against Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Phobians were held to a 1-1 draw.

The Phobians already find themselves six points behind rivals Kotoko, who sit on top of the league table.

Despite their unbeaten start of the season, Kofi Kordzi, who leads the club’s scoring chart with two goals so far, has labelled their start as shameful and has admitted that defending the title will be difficult.

“It is very difficult, but three games without a win as champions is shameful,” he said.

“We will try and get back to our best as soon as possible.

“It’s not easy at all, because as champions, every other team plays with extra determination when they come up against you,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will travel to Obuasi next to take on Ashanti Gold in the matchday four games at the Len Clay Stadium.