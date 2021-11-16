Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano constituency in the Eastern Region has paid glowing tribute to late Minister for Transport, Dzifa Attivor.

Samuel Ayeh Paye described the late 65-year-old as a fine politician who had the interest of Ghana at heart.

His only regret, he stated is madam Attivor not getting the opportunity to clear her name in the controversial GH¢ 3.6m bus branding saga.

The late former Transport Minister was indicted in the controversial branding of 116 Metro Mass Transit (MMT) buses contract.

She decided to resign as the person with oversight responsibility for the activities of the MMT.

Late Transport Minister

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday, he said madam Attivor was used as a “scapegoat”.

Mr Paye, who broke the bus branding saga on the Floor of Parliament, claimed the procurement to re-brand the 116 MMT buses was done at the blindside of the late Transport Minister.

“It hurts me Dzita Attivor could not clear her name about this bus branding saga. She told me in confidence that, she knew nothing about it; I forced her to come to tell her story but she didn’t,” he claimed.

The former Ayensuano MP, who was also a member of the Roads and Transport Committee in Parliament, noted that though Madam Attivor promised to resolve the situation, the news had already gone viral in the media.

“Dzifa Attivor was very surprised when I showed her the bus branding documents; she assured to get back to us in two weeks only to hear she had resigned. I insist the government forced her to resign,” he added.

Play attached audio for the full interview: