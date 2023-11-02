Martin Koopman has described Hearts of Oak’s win against Medeama SC as his best game as the head coach for the side.

The Rainbow Club finally made a return to winning ways on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday eight games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobian Club recorded a 3-1 win over the defending Ghana Premier League champions.

Hearts of Oak had played five games without a win which mounted pressure on the playing body and the Dutch trainer.

“At home, I think yes [this was my best game as a Hearts of Oak coach] but the last game was also good,” Koopman said after the game.

“They [fans] have waited a long time [to see this] but if you they are patient, we did it in the training session and it is now reflecting in the game,” he added.

Hearts of Oak took the lead through Appiah Kubi’s own goal in the 7th minute. In the 17th minute, Hamza Issah extended Accra Hearts of Oak’s lead to 2-0.

Medeama fought back and scored in the 21st minute through Godknows Dzakpasu. Hamza Issah scored his second goal in the 34th minute to wrap up the victory.

Hearts of Oak, who have now won two games after seven games played with an outstanding game now sit 13th on the league log with 9 points will be hosted by Karela United in the matchday nine games this weekend at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.