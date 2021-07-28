Gladson Awako, Great Olympics captain, has hinted he will leave the club to experience a new challenge elsewhere.

Awako, 26, was a key figure for the ‘Dade’ lads in the just ended Ghana Premier League.

After the end of the season, the U-20 World Cup winner has been linked to several clubs in the country.

He has been linked to Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Medeama SC, among other clubs.

However, the former Berekum Chelsea and Phonix Rising Star midfielder, speaking in an interview, hinted that he is aiming for a new challenge elsewhere despite six months left on his contract at the club.

“Every player wants a new challenge in his life,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Harry Kane started his career at Tottenham Hotspurs but he now wants to leave the club because he is craving for a new challenge because he knows with Manchester City, he is guaranteed trophies and will play in the Champions League every season.

“I have offers from Medeama SC and Hearts of Oak but I will make the right decision at the right time. European clubs have all expressed interest in me and for me, I think I want to move on and experience something new.

“I will always be grateful to Great Olympics because they gave me the platform and the chance to play but I think it is time for me to move,” he added.

Awako bagged four Man of The Match awards and player of the month award once.

He was named in CK Akonnor’s squad for Ghana’s final two 2020 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.

Awako excelled against Sao Tome when he was introduced to the game in the second half.