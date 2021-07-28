High-rated personalities have united to celebrate gospel musicians, Lydia Dedei Yawson, formerly Tagoe and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe as they mark another birthday.

Known in the music circles as Tagoe Sisters, the twins turned 56 yesterday, July 27 and industry friends organised a surprise party for the duo.

The siblings returned home to a well-decorated setting, organised by the ‘Women In Gospel’ group to acknowledge their impact in the decades of service to God.

In attendance were their very own Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Empress Gifty, Mary Ghansah, Abena Serwaa Ophelia and Abena Ruthy.

Each of the guests offered a rendition of their songs with the siblings while the rest cheered them on.

The party would have been incomplete without a photo session to serve as a memory of the gathering.

Photos below: