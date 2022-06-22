Award-winning investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has stated that though women are entitled to the monies they earn, it is not wrong for them to support their husbands in the payment of bills at home.

His assertion was in reaction to an earlier comment by the Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of companies, Mr Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Manasseh Azure explained that when it comes to marriage, provision for the home is a collective responsibility and not an exclusive duty.

Making reference to the occasional support he receives from his wife when he is in need, he stressed that home-related expenses in marriage must be footed by both parties for the progress of the union.

“McDan has said men should not allow their wives to pay the bills at home. He says even if your wife is paying the fees and bills, take over because that’s the role of a man. The woman’s money, according to him, is her money and not for the paying of bills. The man is the keeper of the home.

“McDan is a rich man. If this applies in his marriage, I won’t fault him. But I disagree with his position as a prescription for all marriages.

“A man’s money is not his money. A woman’s money is not her money. A woman’s money, like a man’s, is for the family,” Mr Azure wrote.

His post continued: “There is absolutely nothing wrong with a woman paying bills if she earns enough to support the home. If she earns far more than her husband and wants to take over the payment of bills at home, there is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

“My wife sometimes gives me money when I ran out of cash. She shops for the home. There’s nothing shameful about that.”

Speaking at this year’s Fathers’ Day event, organised by Joy Prime on Saturday, Ghanaian entrepreneur Daniel McKorley, advised men to desist from banking their hopes on the salaries of their wives.

According to the business mogul, a wife’s salary is solely hers, and should not be preyed upon by her husband.

He, therefore, advised men to learn to shoulder responsibilities at home, instead of relying on their wives.

“Your wife’s salary is her salary. Don’t come home and fight your wife because she can afford to pay the fees.

“Even if she’s paying the fees try to take it over, be seen to be very responsible.

“I am very particular about that because a lot of fathers lately are marrying because they want women to pay their bills. Don’t be a man that a woman pays their bills,” he noted.

Following his comments, social media was divided; with netizens debating fiercely over the issue.

While some rallied behind his assertions, others kicked against it; arguing that, the maintenance of the home is a shared responsibility and therefore a wife should not be allowed to exclusively enjoy her earnings.

The dissenters of McDan’s opinions further stated that though his claims will go down well with some women, it flies in the face of ‘gender equality’; a theme which has been rehashed in recent times.

Manasseh Azure’s opinions therefore ties into those who have disagreed with the business icon.

In his post, he added that, “the notion that paying bills and taking care of the home is the responsibility of the man is outdated. The shaming of men whose wives help take care of the home breeds unintended consequences and deepens the suppression of women.

“It is the reason some men would do everything, including sabotaging their wives, to remain in control”.

Manasseh Azure concluded: “If a wife gets a career breakthrough that would require her husband to sacrifice his career, the man should give way if his wife’s breakthrough is far more beneficial to the family than both.

“But if that man will be ridiculed by the society because his wife is paying the bills, the won’t give up his place. There are no strict and fast rules in marriage. What applies to McDan may not apply to me. What applies to me may not apply to you.

“People should choose what works for them. Men whose wives pay bills should not be made to feel inadequate”.

In his submissions on Saturday, McDan, however, reiterated the importance of fatherhood; stating that fathers are very crucial in every family setting.

He explained that to him, fathers are to ensure discipline and be there for their kids.

“I always say that what you don’t have time to look at now when it comes to kids you will pay dearly for it tomorrow. We as fathers, I believe ours is to discipline. Ours is to be there as a father figure and father figure in every home is very important”, he stated.

In celebrating fathers this year, Joy Prime coordinated The Real Daddy Code Hangout with Chairman of the McDan Group, Daniel McKorley, CEO of Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi and CEO of Trust Consult, Charles Mensah.

The programme was to allow these personalities, who are also fathers, to share their unique ‘daddy codes’ as well as impart knowledge to other fathers.

McDan used the opportunity to commend Joy Prime for taking the bold step to celebrate fathers.

He emphasised that fathers play a very important role in the family, even though they are less recognised.

The Chairman of the McDan Group also added that, it is important for fathers to have time for the children and advised young fathers to take proper care of their children.

