Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the Israeli military will expand its campaign against Hezbollah: “We will reach wherever the organisation operates, in Beirut, Damascus and in more distant places.”

Dozens of Palestinians are killed in incessant Israeli attacks across Gaza, including 15 people at a sport centre where hundreds of war-displaced are sheltering.

News reports say the United States will send billions of dollars worth of bombs and warplanes to Israel despite growing criticism of its war on Gaza.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society says the Israeli military has killed 26 of its staff since the start of the war on Gaza, including 15 team members who were targeted while actively performing medical duties.

At least 32,623 Palestinians have been killed and 75,092 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel from Hamas’s October 7 attack stands at 1,139 with dozens still held captive.