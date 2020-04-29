Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, known internationally for his roles in “Life Of Pi” and “Slumdog Millionaire,” died Wednesday, his representatives confirmed.

He was 53.”It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away,” read a statement from Khan’s PR agency, Hardly Anonymous Communications.

“Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.”

Khan, one of India’s best-known and most beloved actors, revealed in March 2018 that he had been diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumour — an abnormal growth that begins in the body’s specialized neuroendocrine cells, according to the Mayo Clinic.

He leaves behind a wife and two children. He had made a name for himself in Bollywood, with roles in several award-nominated and winning films like “Life In A…Metro” and “The Lunchbox.”

He rose to international fame when he played a police inspector in “Slumdog Millionaire,” which won eight Academy Awards and seven BAFTA Awards.

He took on a bigger starring role in “Life of Pi,” which also won multiple Golden Globes and Academy Awards.

He also played supporting roles in major US films like “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Jurassic World” and “Inferno.”

Other actors, directors and Bollywood figures posted tributes and messages of condolences on Wednesday commemorating his life and career.”You fought and fought and fought.

I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again,” tweeted the award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

Amitabh Bachchan, another Bollywood icon, said in a tweet that Khan’s death created “a huge vacuum.”

An incredible talent, a gracious colleague, a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon,” Bachchan tweeted.

Several international film stars also tweeted their condolences, including Priyanka Chopra and Ava DuVernay.