Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu, has told Thomas Partey to move on as speculation continues to surround the future of the Atletico Madrid midfielder.

The 27-year-old, who has been a kingpin at the Wanda Metropolitano, has been linked to a number of clubs this summer.

He has a year left on his contract with a release clause of about 43 million euros.

Arsenal, Manchester United and PSG are in race to sign the midfield dynamo.

READ ALSO

However, reports last week claimed Atletico were willing to double his wages to fend off interest from Premier League clubs

Coach Konadu, a former Black Stars assistant coach, has thrown his weight behind the player, urging him to make the move.

Time to #MOVE bro we are behind u. https://t.co/4ykXx0Atdx — Maxwell Konadu (@Konadu4Maxwell) April 28, 2020

The player’s father last week reiterated that he will love to see his son in the English Premier League.