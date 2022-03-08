Irate youth destroy chief's palace, vehicle, over alleged involvement in galamsey

Some irate youth at Sehwi Amoaya in the Bodi District of the Western North Region have attacked their chief and some opinion leaders over alleged involvement in illegal mining ongoing in their community.



The chief of Sehwi Amoaya, Nana Bukure II, Seidu, and the assemblyman for the electoral area were part of the leaders targeted in the Monday attack.

The angry youth destroyed the chief’s palace and his Toyota Highlander car.

A provision shop belonging to the assemblyman of the area, and the unit committee chairman was also not spared.

It took the intervention of the Western North Regional Minister and a team of police personnel to call the youth to order.

Addressing the irate residents at Sehwi Amoaya, the Regional Minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng, ordered culprits involved in illegal mining on river Amoaya to put their activities to an end.

While condemning the attack, Mr Obeng said the government is purely against mining in river bodies and forest reserves.

He condemned the youth for using violence to seek rights, and advised them to use the correct means to address their issues if they are positive of their suspicion.

Meanwhile, the youth, in turn, made it known until the matter of illegal mining is dealt with, they cannot assure such attacks would not happen again.